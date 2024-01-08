Leicester City progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a win over Championship rivals Millwall at the weekend. They’re back in league action against Coventry City this week as they bid to increase the gap at the top of the table.

There’s been a focus on transfers regardless of the busy schedule though, with some transfer dealings already going through. In fact, three agreements have already been reached and confirmed.

Daniel Iversen has completed a loan move to Stoke City for the rest of the season, while young defender Paul Appiah has seen his Maidstone United loan extended until later this month. Academy midfielder Ethan Fitzhugh has left permanently, joining Banbury United in the National League North.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward is another Leicester City man who could be on the way out this month. The Sun reported over the weekend that Premier League side Sheffield United are eyeing a loan deal with a potential buy option the summer.

Left-back Luke Thomas, who has spent the first half of the season with the Blades, is poised to see his loan cut short.

There’s been a whole host of players linked with the Foxes too, though the club’s targets aren’t short of suitors. Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is a target with a lot of options but it has since been said that Hull City are closing in on an eye-catching deal (Sky Sports, Transfer Centre Live, 09:30, 08.01/24).

Amad Diallo remains a target too, with previous loan club Sunderland also interested. Leicester are also among the multiple clubs eyeing Stade Rennais talent Ibrahim Salah, a versatile Moroccan talent who can operate anywhere across the front three. Feyenoord, FC Lorient, Toulouse, Stade Brest and Olympiacos are keen too, as per L’Equipe.

Million Manhoef is another winger to have been linked as cash-strapped Vitesse could cash in for just £3m.

Last but not least, two emerging starlets have been claimed to be on Leicester City’s radar. Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus has been scouted by the Championship leaders and a number of other clubs, while VfL Wolfsburg starlet David Odogu is a player of interest, though he has high-profile interest from Chelsea as well.