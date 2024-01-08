Blackpool and Leyton Orient are keen on Liverpool forward Harvey Blair, according to the Daily Mail.

Blackpool and Leyton Orient are both interested in taking the youngster on loan for the second-half of the League One season.

Blair, 20, has been out injured with a knee problem so far in this campaign but is now ready to get some game time.

According to the Daily Mail, he is ‘likely’ to head out the exit door before the end of the January transfer window with the Seasiders and the O’s in the frame to land him along with Reading. Unnamed teams in Belgium and Denmark are also said to be admirers, whilst Portsmouth wanted him last summer.

Blair, who dons the number 86 shirt for Jurgen Klopp’s side, played for Manchester United before switching to Liverpool’s academy. He has since risen up through the ranks at Anfield and has been a regular for the Reds at various youth levels so far in his career.

The Huddersfield-born man was handed his first-team debut by the Premier League giants in a Carabao Cup clash against Preston North End in October 2021.

Blackpool could see him as someone to bolster their attacking department as they eye promotion back to the Championship. Their boss Neil Critchley has worked at Liverpool in the past and his side are currently sat in 8th position in the table, four points off the play-offs.

Leyton Orient are seven points behind the Tangerines under their manager Richie Wellens and are also being linked with Blair as they look to add more quality to their ranks.

The O’s won the League Two title last term and have adapted well to life in the division above.