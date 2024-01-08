Birmingham City have named Tony Mowbray as their new manager after deciding to part ways with Wayne Rooney at the start of January.

Birmingham City’s controversial move to replace John Eustace with Rooney proved to be a wrong step and earlier this month, the Blues opted to make a chance. Steve Spooner has led the side on a caretaker basis but after links with a host of contenders, Mowbray has taken the reins at St. Andrew’s.

He pens a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club, who sit 20th in the table. Now, after the confirmation of his arrival, we take a look at his first five games and predict how they’ll pan out…

Swansea City (H)

James Ray: “A home game will give Mowbray a good welcome to life at St. Andrew’s but against another side under new management, Birmingham City could be in for a challenging game.

“Luke Williams has taken over at Swansea City and this will be his first league game in charge, so he’ll want to make an impression too. The home atmosphere could aid the Blues but I can see these two cancelling each other out in an entertaining tie.”

Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction: 2-2

Hull City (H)

“An FA Cup replay could give Mowbray a chance to rotate the ranks and assess more of his new squad. That could open the door for Hull City to pick up a victory and progress them to the next round though.”

Birmingham City vs Hull City prediction: 0-2

Stoke City (A)

“Stoke City are another Championship side under fairly new management. They’ve been steady under Schumacher of late but with home wins still eluding them, this is the type of game the Blues could snatch something from.

“I’ll back them to do so too, giving Mowbray his first win in charge of the club.”

Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-2

Middlesbrough (H)

“This is the first of two games in which Mowbray faces one of his former teams, and it’ll be a tricky one. On their day, Middlesbrough are up there with the best in the Championship, but they’re inconsistent and unpredictable.

“It could really go either way, but I think I’ll back the hosts to claim a big win.”

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-1

West Brom (A)

“Another of Mowbray’s former clubs, and it’s a big one. Hopefully by this point, the manager has started to work out his strongest XI, perhaps with some of his own new signings dotted in there.

“It’s a tough game though, and stakes will be high. After a fairly strong start, they could taste a disappointing defeat at The Hawthorns.”

West Brom vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-0