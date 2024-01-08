Leeds United came out of Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Peterborough United victorious after a 3-0 win at London Road.

Leeds United took a break from Championship action to travel to Cambridgeshire to take on Peterborough United. Victory meant that the West Yorkshire side are into the fourth round draw after overcoming a spirited effort from Darren Ferguson’s men.

The first half saw Daniel Farke’s Leeds side gain an early foothold on the game. They hogged possession and denied home side Posh the ball, though the hosts did grow into the game as the half went on.

Leeds United opened the scoring in a contentious manner. Jaden Anthony had begun his run-up to take a free-kick, when the referee blew the whistle to start the game. As the home players hesitated, Patrick Bamford cushioned the ball in to the path of Ethan Ampadu who lashed it in.

If there was contention about the opening goal, there was none about Bamford’s goal. He brought down a long-ball from Ampadu on his chest and span to hammer home over Fynn Talley on the bounce in one of the goals of this season’s FA Cup to date.

Peterborough United still pressed but Leeds United made good of their two-goal advantage. It wasn’t until the last minute of the game that they scored their third of the game with Dan James putting in a precise corner for Ampadu to glance home, wrapping up a 3-0 win.

Several players stood out and earned high ratings for their performances in the game. One of these was 17-year-old Archie Gray, who was back playing in his natural midfield role.

Having been used at right-back, Gray’s performance seemed more natural. The youngster’s performance earned a 9/10 rating from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Reporter Graham Smyth said this about his display:

“Superb. Seemed to be everywhere he needed to be and almost everything he did was clever and well-executed. A cut above against League One opposition.”

Gray shows maturity and class

Gray has exploded onto the scene this season. Highly thought of at youth level, Whites boss Farke has thrown him into Championship action with the senior squad.

Not only that, Farke has deployed him as a right-back, and the 17-year-old has not looked out of place. Indeed, he has made 24 appearances in the league for Leeds so far this campaign.

In this FA Cup tie against Peterborough United, he did not look out of place in central midfield alongside Bulgarian international, Ilia Gruev. He was solid in the midfield engine room and broke forward, aiding Leeds’ attacking game.

His maturity beyond his tender years, coupled with his undoubted class, means the plaudits from today’s performance are fully justified.