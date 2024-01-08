Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers could leave the club according to Darren Witcoop, with a deal for Conor Coventry progressing.

Sheffield Wednesday are embarking on their first transfer window under Danny Rohl’s lead and there could be changes in the middle of the park. Tyreeq Bakinson has moved on while links with West Ham’s Conor Coventry are intensifying.

The Star confirmed talks were taking place and reporter Richard Cawley has since shared on X that a permanent deal looks close.

Sounds as if Sheffield Wednesday close to securing a permanent deal for Conor Coventry. Had been a target for #cafc in this window. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 8, 2024

Now, another reporter has issued a fresh insight. Also writing on X, Darren Witcoop has said that Coventry in and George Byers out is a ‘possibility’ this winter. The 27-year-old is only under contract until the end of the season.

West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry to Sheffield Wednesday and George Byers moving out is a possibility #swfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 8, 2024

Byers has played 22 times in the Championship this season, operating as a central, defensive or attacking midfielder. He’s managed a goal and an assist in the process though was absent for the win over Hull City last time out in the league due to suspension.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

On the move?

Byers has been a regular for Sheffield Wednesday this season. He dropped in and out of the starting XI under Xisco but for Rohl, he has started the majority of games. His experience at this level has made him a valuable asset in the middle of the park previously but with the German boss eyeing changes in the midfield, it seems the door may well open for him to move on.

An exit would allow Wednesday to get a fee for his services before potentially losing him for nothing in the summer. And with Coventry coming in, it could be that his game time will deplete a little.

Some top League One clubs will surely eye Byers as a solid addition if he does become available.