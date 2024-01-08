Southampton are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Southampton are currently sat in 3rd position in the Championship and are three points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town.

The Saints have the chance to bolster their ranks with the January transfer window now open until the end of the month.

Russell Martin’s side are keen on signing Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season according to The Athletic. However, ambitious Hull City currently lead the race for his signature.

Southampton have been linked with Burnley winger Manuel Benson with the Tigers are interested in him as well. However, the Burnley Express claim the Clarets won’t loan him to St Mary’s.

The Saints are believed to be admirers of prolific Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, as per a report by HITC Sport. Celtic, Everton, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Hull and Middlesbrough have also been mentioned as potential suitors in the 18-goal starlet.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has said he is yet to speak to Mason Holgate about his future in Hampshire amid rumours of a premature return to Goodison Park. He has said, as per the Southern Daily Echo: “No. The player made it clear he wants that fresh feel about going somewhere else.

“(He wanted) a new challenge. He wanted to get his teeth into it and I’m sure that’s what he will be doing. I know he hasn’t played as much as he’d have wanted but that’s part of a professional’s life. He’s a Southampton player at this current time.”

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town manager Matt Taylor has said they will hold ‘conversations’ over the future of Ryan Finnigan following his injury, as per the Shropshire Star.

Southampton have been linked with a swoop for Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde in a report by Football Insider along with Watford and Cardiff City. He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Finally, the Saints are targeting a swoop for West Ham striker Danny Ings according to The Athletic. However, he doesn’t want to drop down a league.