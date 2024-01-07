Sunderland are now leading the race for Bournemouth’s sought-after striker Kieffer Moore, a Patreon report from Alan Nixon has revealed.

Sunderland’s recruitment model is clear for all to see. They look to bring in young players with a high ceiling who they can develop and sell for a healthy profit in the future, and they have uncovered some top talents with this method.

However, it has left the Black Cats with unproven prospects in some key areas, especially at the top of the pitch. That has been to their detriment, with none of their strikers finding form in the Championship this season.

A link with Bournemouth’s towering striker Moore emerged from The Sun earlier this week. A move would mark a notable step away from the normal recruitment profile on Wearside and now, fresh claims have broken on reporter Nixon’s Patreon.

He writes that Sunderland lead the Moore chase. They’re looking to secure a deal quickly as they push hard to get it over the line.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A worthwhile change?

We’ve seen plenty of examples of Sunderland’s usual recruitment methods working well, be it on Wearside or at other clubs.

However, the general consensus is that they’re a team missing a proven goalscorer at Championship level. Lively youngsters haven’t offered a reliable return and transfer target Moore would bring a strong scoring record to the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old has 47 goals and 14 assists in 155 second-tier games and has enjoyed prolific spells with Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Barnsley and Rotherham United over the course of his career. That is a noticeable improvement on the current striker options at Sunderland.

There’s plenty of interest in Moore though, so the Black Cats face a fight in their pursuit of his services. The earlier mentioned report from The Sun confirmed Middlesbrough and Cardiff City as interested parties while Leeds United, West Brom, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City were all touted as sides who will ‘likely’ be aware of his situation.