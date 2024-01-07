Sheffield Wednesday have entered into talks with Brighton over a potential loan move for goalkeeper James Beadle, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have started the season poorly but have put together a run of results which has pushed them closer to safety. Now half way into the campaign, the Owls sit 22nd in the table, three points behind 21st placed Huddersfield Town.

Danny Rohl’s side will undoubtedly be eyeing the January transfer window as a perfect opportunity to bolster their chances of survival, by bringing in new faces to improve their squad.

According to The Star, one such player they have identified as a potential target is 19-year-old Brighton goalkeeper Beadle, who has enjoyed a fruitful spell out on loan at Oxford United in the first half of this season.

The Championship side have reportedly had positive discussions with Brighton over a potential loan move for the remainder of the campaign, with a recall from his League One loan on the cards so he can secure his move to Hillsborough.

The Star also claim there is interest from Birmingham City, although Sheffield Wednesday look to have the edge on their Championship rivals.

A good move, but a blow for Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday will be gaining a valuable asset should a move for Beadle get over the line. He is likely to come straight into the first-team fold and compete for the number one jersey for the remainder of the season.

It benefits the player and parent club Brighton too. Not only will Beadle be able to test himself by making the step up from League One to the Championship, but Brighton will be able to see how the teenager competes at a higher level too.

But with this comes a blow to Oxford United. The League One side are now likely to lose their goalkeeper and will need to dip into the transfer market for a replacement.