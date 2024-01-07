Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward is the subject of interest from Premier League side Sheffield United, according to a report from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Leicester City moved to sign Mads Hermansen in the summer, bringing him in as the long-awaited replacement for former hero Kasper Schmeichel. Welsh shot-stopper Ward had taken the no.1 spot in his absence but he struggled to impress last season.

After Hermansen’s signing, Ward has been down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca. Hermansen has been unmoved from his starting role and with 23-year-old Jakub Stolarczyk emerging as the preferred backup, doubts surround Ward’s future.

Now, The Sun has claimed that Sheffield United could offer him a route back to the Premier League. Reporter Alan Nixon writes that the Blades have ‘asked’ about the Wales international as Chris Wilder eyes a loan with a possible buy option in the summer.

It is said that Ward would ‘leap’ at the chance to return to the top-flight, with Leicester City preferring a sale.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Best for all?

Ward will be hoping for game time ahead of EURO 2024 and with that not coming at Leicester City, a move away will suit him. The Foxes will be able to get another player off the books with a deal too, so it seems a move could work for all this winter.

He doesn’t figure in Maresca’s plans as they look to return from the Championship at the first time of asking. The goalkeeper position was a problem area last season and since coming in, Hermansen has been key in helping the Foxes to the top of the table.

Sheffield United could be a good move for the 31-year-old ‘keeper so after asking the question over a possible move, time will tell if one comes to fruition this month.