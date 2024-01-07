Hull City are contending with a number of concurrent injuries as things stand, with the likes of Jaden Philogene, Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore all on the treatment table amongst others.

But to make matters worse they won’t be able to call upon striker Delap and defender Christie for the Championship clash with Norwich City. The former picked up a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in the FA Cup, whilst the latter sustained a hamstring strain in training in midweek.

Speaking to Hull Live, manager Rosenior provided updates on the injured duo.

“Yes, it’s not good news. Cyrus is looking at probably five weeks. He’s injured his tendon in his hamstring. So obviously it’s a big miss for us,” he said.

“And Liam Delap needs an assessment on his knee. He’s had it scanned, something’s come back on it, so we need to assess what to do, which is a big blow. We have to take it from there when we get the news on Tuesday.”

He was also asked whether the injuries could influence their January transfer plans.

“Yes, it can do. That’s something already that we’ve spoken about in depth. These things come up and you have to find a way to solve them.”

Should they invest?

Hull City may need to replace Delap and Christie in the January transfer window. The pair have been regulars in the first-team fold all the way through the campaign, and so as Rosenior confirms, they should be looking at the possibility of replacements.

The Tigers do have a relatively big squad but it is not just about utilising the players at their disposal sometimes. It may be more beneficial to look for a like-for-like replacement or an improvement on the injured duo as opposed to using a second choice in that position.

They have brought in Billy Sharp who could deputise in forward areas in the interim, whilst Aaron Connolly is likely to continue up top. And if Christie is set to miss just five weeks they could get by without him over this short period, meaning a loan player may be more beneficial for the club.