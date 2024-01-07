Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been linked to several sides in the Premier League in recent weeks, with Liverpool the latest to take an interest according to TEAMtalk.

Leeds United winger Summerville has taken the division by storm so far this season, scoring 12 goals and registering a further six assists in 24 appearances, helping catapult the Whites into touching distance of an automatic promotion spot.

Ultimately, promotion will be the goal for Daniel Farke’s side, and in order to achieve this they will likely need to keep hold of their prized assets beyond the January transfer deadline, and their main man at the moment is 22-year-old Summerville.

The Dutchman has been linked to Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as Newcastle United, and according to TEAMtalk, any side interested would have to fork out £30million for Leeds United to part with Summerville.

The same report states that Liverpool are the latest Premier League outfit to take an interest in the attacker, and are ‘readying a bid’ for the summer.

Is a move inevitable?

Summerville looks destined to play in the Premier League either by the end of the January transfer window or by the start of next season. If it’s the latter, Leeds United will be hoping it’s with them, but a move elsewhere looks an equally strong possibility.

With the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and now Liverpool competing for his signature, all of which could be competing in various European competitions and capable of meeting Leeds United’s asking price, a move to one of the quartet could be on the cards.

One bit of a solace Leeds United would take from the recent links to Liverpool is that the Reds are eyeing a summer move. Therefore, he would stay at Elland Road and help the club get out of the Championship before secure a move; an ideal scenario if he was to depart.