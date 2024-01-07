Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho is a man in demand, with Leeds United and Hull City now having joined the race to sign him on loan this month, according to The Daily Mail.

Carvalho has been recalled from his loan deal at RB Leipzig in Germany and has been linked to Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton already this month.

The 21-year-old returned from the Bundesliga after a lack of playing time, and so Liverpool are likely to look for another loan club in January, putting several sides on high alert.

Wolves and former side Fulham have taken a keen interest, and according to a new report from The Daily Mail, Leeds United and Hull City have now entered into the fray.

A huge asset

Carvalho has shown he can compete at Championship level after his breakthrough season with Fulham in the 2021/22 campaign, and so can be a huge asset to whoever secures his signature. But a chance at competing in the Premier League with the likes of Wolves or Fulham again could prove too good an opportunity to turn down, meaning the second tier sides could well lose out.

A Premier League test for Carvalho would allow the player to consistently play at the highest level, and Liverpool would be able to take a closer eye on him. Therefore, there are perhaps more benefits to securing a top flight loan move as opposed to dropping down a division to likes of Leicester City, Southampton or the newly linked Leeds United or Hull City.

Playing time is believed to be Liverpool’s main priority for the player however, and perhaps he would be more likely to be handed regular minutes playing for a Championship team than he would be should he make the switch to a Premier League outfit on loan this month.