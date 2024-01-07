Derby County are eyeing Sheffield United’s Ollie Arblaster but injury means the Rams could have to wait until later in the month for a deal, The Sun has said.

Derby County are in the market for new recruits this month as they look to strengthen their League One promotion push. Barring a defeat to fellow hopefuls Peterborough United, the Rams have been fantastic in recent months.

Paul Warne’s side sit 4th in the third-tier table, two points off the top two and only four away from leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.

They’re yet to make a breakthrough in the transfer market as we enter the second week of January. However, news of a target has now emerged from The Sun.

They report that Derby County are keeping an eye on midfielder Arblaster’s situation at Sheffield United after his return from Port Vale. The 19-year-old was a big hit with Vale but is now back at Bramall Lane recovering from an injury.

Said injury means Derby will have to wait until later in the window if they want to strike a deal.

Back to League One?

A move from Port Vale to Derby County would certainly present a step up for Arblaster. He’d be joining a team right amongst it at the top end of the table while the Valiants have been in the lower/mid-table area for much of the campaign.

At just 19, he was a huge hit over the first half of this season though. It could be that bigger things await Arblaster at a level higher than League One once he’s back to full fitness, but that will be up to Sheffield United to decide.

He’d certainly make for an impressive addition to Warne’s side if they can get a deal done, but it seems eyes will be on his injury situation before a decision over his next move is made.