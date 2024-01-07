Bolton Wanderers hold an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa midfielder Josh Onomah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Bolton Wanderers are in the hunt for promotion to the Championship and to aid their push, they’re looking for fresh additions this month. Ian Evatt’s side sit 2nd in the League One table after four straight wins but they’re yet to make a breakthrough on the transfer front.

Now though, an intriguing link with midfielder Onomah has emerged.

The Sun reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the 26-year-old is a player Bolton Wanderers are taking an interest. As he’s without a club, the Trotters would not be confined to the transfer window to bring him in, but Onomah is keen to return to the game as soon as possible.

The London-born midfielder has been out of the game since leaving Preston North End in the summer. A training stint with Stoke City didn’t yield a return and with half the season already done, Onomah will be hoping to land a club soon.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A statement signing?

Onomah may have been out of the game for half a year but there’s no hiding that he’d be a fantastic addition for Bolton Wanderers, or any League One club for that matter. At 26, he’s still got plenty of years ahead of him and with his level of experience, he could prove a cut above in the third-tier.

The former England U21 international has 26 Premier League appearances to his name and has also played over 100 times in the Championship. He’d need time to get back to speed after a spell out of the game but once up to fitness and sharpness, he could be a great asset in the middle of the park.

Such experience may mean wages aren’t exactly cheap but with no transfer fee needed, Onomah could be a strong signing for Bolton Wanderers.