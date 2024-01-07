Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is available at the right price this winter, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers have had Gallagher on the books since 2019, bringing him in from Southampton. It marked a permanent return to Ewood Park after a fruitful loan in the 2016/17 season.

Overall, the 28-year-old has managed 45 goals and 21 assists in 214 games for the club. However, he’s only featured six times across all competitions this season with a calf problem keeping him out since mid-October.

There are some questions surrounding Gallagher’s future with Rovers as his deal is up this summer, though a 12-month extension option is included. Now though, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that it could be that he moves on in the January transfer window.

The report states that the Blackburn Rovers man is available at the right price, and there is interest despite his wages and injury issues. That said, if a move doesn’t materialise, the Championship side will likely trigger the option in his contract to avoid losing him for nothing.

On the move?

While there could be interest in Gallagher this month, there are reasons why potential suitors could look elsewhere. As Nixon highlighted, his injury record isn’t the best and he’s sidelined at the moment too, so that coupled with his wages could put off some admirers.

That said, his contract situation could mean he’s available on a cheaper deal and he has proven himself as a solid Championship striker. He’s vastly experienced at this level and offers a high work-rate and aerial presence at the top of the pitch.

If he can stay fit, Gallagher can be a decent option for a striker-hunting club this month. It remains to be seen just who is keen on Gallagher, with Blackburn Rovers seemingly willing to listen to offers.