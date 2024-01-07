Leeds United come into this Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough United fof the back of a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Leeds United will be facing one of the third-tier’s toughest sides in Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United. Posh have shown they are too strong for League One at times, but struggle in the Championship.

However, this is the FA Cup and Leeds United do not have a solid record when getting themselves past the third round. Losses to the likes of Histon Town (2008), Newport County (2018) and Crawley Town (2021) attest to that.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of the game, Daniel Farke provided the latest while speaking to the press (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

Out are Jamie Shackleton (glute), Sam Byram (hamstring), Luke Ayling (knee) and Karl Darlow (thumb). Pascal Struijk is also likely to miss the game at London Road and could be out a little longer beyond that.

Stuart Dallas will also be absent as he continues to recovery from long-term injury. First-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier is still suspended after his recent straight red card vs Preston North End.

Predicted XI

Klaesson (GK)

Gray

Cresswell

Rodon

Firpo

Gruev

Kamara

Anthony

Rutter

Gnonto

Bamford

Leeds United have an upcoming trip to Cardiff City to think about after this FA Cup tie against Peterborough United. It’s a cliche, but the league is definitely the Whites’ priority this season.

Farke will likely want to bench a number of his usual starting XI, giving them a run-out from the bench instead. However, he might want to keep a core of players such as Joe Rodon, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter for continuity.

The predicted XI above will give Farke a more-than-solid enough side to be able to cope with a good Peterborough United outfit.