Peterborough United vs Leeds United takes place in the FA Cup on Sunday, pitting League One and Championship promotion hopefuls against one another.

Peterborough United vs Leeds United sees two dangerous attacking sides battle it out for a place in the FA Cup’s fourth round. The visiting Whites are in 4th place in the Championship table whilst Ferguson’s home side is 3rd in League One.

With it being the FA Cup, form books and league placings can usually be put to one side. Such is the magic of the cup, league standing can rarely be a factor.

Here we look at five players who could dictate Peterborough United vs Leeds United…

Ephron Mason-Clark

24-year-old Mason Clark has shown an eye for goal for Peterborough United this season. He has eight goals and has five assists in 24 League One games.

Goals will be needed against a Leeds United defence that, whilst experienced at Championship level, can also be got at. Posh play a high-tempo game and former Barnet youngster Mason-Clark is part of that.

Kwame Poku

Former Colchester United star Poku is another dual-threat player whom Leeds United need to be aware of. The 22-year-old has eight goals and eight assists to his name in the league this season.

Poku is young, quick and in-form for Ferguson’s side. If there’s one player type Leeds United struggle against, it is the quick players able to threaten the goal, so the young Ghanaian could find joy.

Joe Rodon

Liam Cooper could have been in line for a start in this one but with Farke revealing an injury concern over the skipper, Joe Rodon could start again. He’s proven himself as a leader while only on loan at Elland Road and he could have a key role to play.

It could be down to the Spurs loanee to shepherd and lead the Leeds United backline against a Peterborough United attack brimming with life and threat.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto will relish getting minutes under his belt with a rare start for Leeds United. The Italian international hasn’t had much exposure for Farke’s side in this season’s Championship but given the chance to rotate, he could be in from the get-go here.

A run-out against Peterborough United should showcase Gnonto’s talent and potential. A strong runner, good with the ball at his feet, the 21-year-old should have too much for Posh’s defence.

Patrick Bamford

Bamford has had to remain backstage at Elland Road as Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe have shone. However, he started against Birmingham City in a 3-0 win, scoring his first goal of the season.

He is a definite goal threat for Farke’s Whites, but he brings more than that to their shape. His hold-up play helps support Leeds’ attacking shape, helping them to stream forward. Bamford’s movement off the ball will also make him a threat to Posh defenders.