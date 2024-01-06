Sunderland host rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round this afternoon.

Sunderland welcome Newcastle United to the Stadium of Light for the first time since 2015.

The Black Cats are nine unbeaten against their rivals, but this time the dynamics are different with the visitors strong favourites.

Michael Beale’s side have the chance to defy all odds, but Eddie Howe’s side are, on their day, one of the best in the country.

Sunderland team news

Patrick Roberts is a major doubt for this one following his injury last week. Beale will make a decision later in the week on this one.

Bradley Dack came off injured against Hull City on Boxing Day and it has since been confirmed he has pulled his hamstring.

Dennis Cirkin was back in training but the full back has suffered a setback and won’t feature here.

However, Jay Matete is available after a successful return to training and a brief outing for Sunderland’s U21 side last month.

Corry Evans remains out with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Alese

O’Nien (C)

Ballard

Hume

Neil

Ekwah

Clarke

Jobe

Pritchard

Rusyn

A case could be made for a change of system from Sunderland here in an attempt to nullify the threat of the visitors. However, it will likely stay the same.

The side that beat Preston North End 2-0 last time out all stand a chance of starting again here, and that may well be the case. If Roberts is deemed fit enough then he will almost definitely start, but other than that fans may be looking at an unchanged XI.

Nazariy Rusyn became the first Sunderland striker to score in over 300 days and the Ukrainian has earned a starting spot here.

Elsewhere, it is undeniable that Sunderland look better with Alex Pritchard pulling their strings in the midfield. The experienced man has to start for the Black Cats.

The game kicks off at 12.45pm and will be shown live on ITV1 this afternoon.