The72’s writers offer their West Ham vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

West Ham come into this one 6th in the Premier League and unbeaten in their last four. A draw to Brighton last time out stopped their winning run which saw them fend off Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves with David Moyes’ men not conceding in any.

Bristol City are just inside the top half of the Championship table. The Robins are only a handful of points outside the top six, but given the competition for play-off places this season it seems unlikely Bristol City will be one of the sides that manage to finish inside them.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Moyes is once again defying the odds at the Hammers. West Ham at the moment are one of the toughest sides you could face in the top flight.

“They will have no intention of taking this one easy, but it is a good chance to rotate and give some squad players a chance to prove themselves.

“Bristol City boss Liam Manning will have to have his side set up perfectly to stand any chance here. West Ham’s recent form makes me think the best the Robins can hope for here is a draw to force a replay.

“I can’t see that happening though and I think Moyes’ squad will make it five unbeaten and five without conceding.”

West Ham vs Bristol City prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“West Ham ended a memorable 2023 in strong fashion and in this cup outing, they should be confident of another win. This will be an exciting one for Liam Manning though as a former West Ham coach, so his Bristol City side should be right up for this.

“The Robins picked up some good results over the festive period but will be determined to bounce back from that Millwall loss on New Year’s Day.

“I can see a really competitive game here, but it’s one that the favourites should ultimately prevail in. I’ll say this ends 2-1 to West Ham.”

West Ham vs Bristol City prediction: 2-1