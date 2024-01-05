The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have been struggling for consistency in their bid to push up the Championship table. They’ve won three and lost three in their last six league games and have taken only three points from a possible 12 in their last four home games.

Boro remain 12th in the Championship but after embarking on an impressive EFL Cup run, they could eye more domestic competition success here.

Aston Villa meanwhile continue to exceed expectations in the Premier League. They’re right in the fight at the top of the table at the moment, sitting in 2nd just three points off leaders Liverpool.

They’ll be strong favourites to progress here as they look to continue their impressive campaign in the New Year.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Middlesbrough will be hopeful of springing a surprise in the FA Cup after succeeding in the EFL Cup, but Aston Villa will be stern opposition. Unai Emery’s side have been up there with the best this season and even if they shuffle the ranks a bit, they should still be able to field a strong team in this one.

“It should be an entertaining game and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a fair few goals. Boro could be right in it and could definitely produce a surprise win, but it’s hard to go against Villa when they’ve been so good.

“I’ll say the visitors win 3-1 in a competitive game at the Riverside.”

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa prediction: 1-3

Harry Mail

“Middlesbrough have been so inconsistent recently and need to start hitting some form if they are to get into the play-offs.

“This clash against Aston Villa will be a nice distraction from the league and a chance for them to test themselves against a side who are in the Premier League title race right now.

“Unai Emery will see this game as a chance to progress into the next round and although I think Boro will give them a decent game, I can see the visitors sneaking the win.”

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa prediction: 0-1