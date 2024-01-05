The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Morecambe prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Swansea City are 16th in the Championship and have a break from league action this weekend. They won 1-0 at home to promotion chasing West Brom last time out.

Striker Liam Cullen was on the scoresheet for them against the Baggies. The Swans have lost once in their last four league outings.

As for Morecambe, they were relegated from League One last season and are currently sat in 17th in the League Two table. The Shrimps have boosted their squad by signing ex-Swansea winger Gwion Edwards this week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a good opportunity for Swansea to progress into the next round. It is also a chance to keep their momentum going after a couple of impressive league results recently.

“Morecambe are winless in their last four games in League Two and will be in for a tough test against a Swans side who are two divisions higher. They struck late to earn a draw against Harrogate Town last time out with defender Jacob Bedeau scoring in added-on time which should give them a bit of confidence.

“The hosts should win comfortably in the end though if they show up.”

Swansea City vs Morecambe prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“Swansea really should win this. Regardless of how their manager situation looks come kick-off, they have to be beating an out-of-form League Two side.

“Morecambe will be hoping to spring a surprise on a Swansea team that has been shrouded by uncertainty and if the hosts shuffle the ranks, that could give Ged Brennan and his team a route into the game. Ultimately though, I can’t help but feel they’ll fall short.

“I’ll say Swansea City win this 3-0 to book their place in the fourth round.”

Swansea City vs Morecambe prediction: 2-0