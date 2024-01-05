Sunderland host Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table and despite their main aim being another top six finish this year, attention has switched onto what is a huge game this weekend.

The Black Cats will welcome Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to the Stadium of Light for the first time since 2015.

Newcastle United sit 9th in the Premier League and have won one of their last eight outings across all competitions. However, they are the strong favourites here and it is thought by many than anything less than a win for the Magpies would be disappointing.

Here we look at five players who could dictate Sunderland vs Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak

The Swedish striker is an incredible talent who has 9 goals in 15 top flight outings this season so far.

The 24-year-old is pacey and an aerial threat and against a Sunderland defence who often concede chances, Isak may have a field day.

Sunderland cannot afford to give him any space in and around the box and his physicality may be something Luke O’Nien struggles with.

Jack Clarke

Clarke, 23, is one of the best players in the Championship. He has 12 goals and two assists in 26 second tier games so far.

The winger has single-handedly dragged Sunderland out of some sticky situations this season and their success this weekend will likely rest on how good an afternoon Clarke has.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Clarke to prove himself against what was a Champions League team not long back amid reported interest from the Premier League.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes, 26, can be one of the best midfielders in the league.

His performances have been more inconsistent this season, however against a Championship side he should have no problem controlling the middle.

The Brazilian must ensure though to keep his cool despite what may go on during the game. Should he allow Sunderland to frustrate him as he has been previously this season, then the Black Cats will be able to take advantage.

Dan Neil

The Sunderland academy product will be directly up against Guimaraes on Saturday afternoon.

Neil, 22, must again ensure he keeps his cool and doesn’t get carried away with the occasion, particularly being a childhood supporter of Sunderland.

He has seven goal contributions from the middle of the park so far this season and he is instrumental to the way Sunderland play.

Trai Hume

Hume will have a tough job in this one. The Northern Irish full back will likely be up against Anthony Gordon who is enjoying a successful campaign of his own.

The Magpies can cause sides a lot of trouble out wide and the man who was recently named Northern Ireland’s player of the year will have to be more disciplined than ever to deal with it.

Hume, 21, sometimes inverts into the middle and doing that here would leave Sunderland susceptible out wide. However, he is a good recovery runner and many fans expect him to set the tone this weekend.