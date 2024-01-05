The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Hull City head into the game on the back of their 3-1 away loss at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day. The Tigers saw Tyler Morton sent off in the match but his suspension has now been overturned.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently 7th in the Championship table and are a point outside the play-offs by a point behind Sunderland.

They have a break from league action this weekend as they prepare to face Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium. The Blues have sacked Wayne Rooney this week and are now in the hunt for a new boss.

Hull City team news

Winger Jaden Philogene is still injured and Hull have missed the former Aston Villa man over recent weeks. Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, who is from Birmingham, has missed the last two games and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to take his place between the sticks.

Harry Wood and Will Jarvis are back from their loans at Shelbourne and are able to play, as detailed on the official club website.

Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore have gone off to AFCON with Ivory Coast and Mali respectively. Billy Sharp is available to make his debut following his arrival last month but Lewie Coyle and Cyrus Christie are out, as per HullLive.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Jason Lokilo are back from recent injuries, but Sporting Lisbon loan man Ruben Vinagre is sidelined still.

Starting XI

Ingram

Slater

Smith

McLoughlin

Jacob

Docherty

Twine

Sayyadmanesh

Lokilo

Vaughan

Sharp

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rosenior give youngsters like Andy Smith, Matty Jacob and Harry Vaughan the chance to show what they can do against Birmingham.

Fringe players such as Greg Docherty and Sayyadmanesh may also be given the green light to start. Versatile Regan Slater, who has been deployed at wing-back recently, is the most likely candidate to slot in for Coyle and Christie.

Sharp, 37, is in line for his debut and the former Sheffield United will be eager to score in front of his new fans.