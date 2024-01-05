Stockport County have joined Notts County in the race for Norwich City defender Jaden Warner, reports Darren Witcoop.

Stockport County are in the hunt for some reinforcements following the opening of the January transfer window.

Warner, 21, is being tipped for a loan exit from Norwich before the end of the month.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X, the Hatters are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for the youngster this winter.

Stockport County eye Notts County target at Norwich City

Stockport could see Warner as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department ahead of the second-half of this season.

The Hatters are currently top of the League Two table as they eye promotion to League One but have a few injuries in their squad that they are having to deal with at the moment.

As for Notts County, they are also in the race to go up and are in the play-offs. However, they are poised to lose manager Luke Williams to Swansea City which could shake-up their transfer plans, as per The Athletic.

Warner has been on the books at Norwich for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the East Anglian outfit at various youth levels over recent years.

The prospect, who is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025, has made three first-team appearances for the Canaries so far in his career.

He has never left on loan though and could benefit from some regular game time lower down in the Football League with Stockport and Notts County reportedly keen.