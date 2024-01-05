Stockport County have joined Derby County in pursuit of Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to a report by the Daily Star.

Stockport County are interested in an ambitious deal to land the Royals man this winter.

Savage, 20, only joined his current club last summer from Manchester United.

The Daily Star report he has emerged on the radar of Dave Challinor’s side along with an unnamed Championship outfit.

Stockport County join Derby County in Reading pursuit

Stockport are currently top of League Two and are eyeing promotion to League One right now.

They could see Savage as a long-term option in the heart of midfield as they look to rise up the leagues. His father, Robbie, is Director of Football at local North West outfit Macclesfield FC.

Reading landed the Wales international following their relegation from the second tier and he penned a four-year deal with the Berkshire outfit. However, they could face a battle to keep hold of him with the January transfer window now open.

Savage rose up through the academy at Manchester United and was a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels before penning his first professional deal in 2021.

He made his debut in December of the same year in a Champions League clash against Young Boys.

The Red Devils then loaned him out to Forest Green Rovers in the third tier last term to get some experience under his belt and he made 15 appearances for the Gloucestershire outfit before he was given the green light to leave Old Trafford permanently for Reading in July.

Savage has made a positive impression with the Royals but is now being linked with Derby and Stockport with a move back up north potentially on the cards.