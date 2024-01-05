Stockport County could recall Joe Lewis from his loan at AFC Wimbledon, reports Edmund Brack.

Stockport County let the defender join their fellow League Two club on a temporary basis last summer.

Lewis, 24, has since impressed with AFC Wimbledon but may now be heading back to Edgeley Park this winter.

In this latest update regarding his situation, London News Online reporter Brack has reported on X that there is a ‘good chance’ that the Hatters will bring him back up north this month.

Stockport County could recall AFC Wimbledon man

Losing Lewis would be a big blow for Wimbledon. However, they would have the chance to bring in someone to replace him with the January transfer window now open.

The centre-back has made 28 appearances for Johnnie Jackson’s side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals and two assists.

Stockport signed him in 2022 following their promotion from the National League and he played 24 times for them last term under Dave Challinor as they reached the play-off final.

Lewis was on the books at Swansea City as a youngster before leaving for Torquay United. He then caught the eye playing for the Gulls in non-league before the Hatters lured him to the Football League.

The Welshman has settled well at Wimbledon and has become a hit with their fans. His parent club are short of options in his position though due to injuries and might need to recall him now to add competition and depth to their ranks as they chase down promotion to League One.

They are top of the table but have the likes of Mansfield Town, Wrexham and Barrow chasing them down.