The Championship trio are all hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League, with Southampton currently in 3rd, Cardiff City in 9th and Watford 10th, they will all be eyeing up the January transfer window as a means of getting loans in or cut-price deals to improve their chances of maintaining their momentum and finishing in the top six.

One player the three teams have identified as a potential new arrival this month is Aston Villa’s Bogarde according to Football Insider. The versatile 20-year-old can play at centre-back and in holding-midfield and impressed at Bristol Rovers in two consecutive loan spells.

Now a step up to the Championship could be a natural step-up. The three sides are considering making a loan swoop for the player, with fellow second tier outfit Sunderland also having registered an interest this week.

His versatility is key

One of the biggest factors in Bogarde getting regular playing time at a new club is his versatility. Being able to play in defence or in midfield is huge in breaking into the first-team fold at any of the aforementioned quartet, should a move materialise.

Cardiff City, Southampton, Sunderland and Watford are all competing at the top end of the division and so will be a challenge for Bogarde to come straight into the starting eleven at any of these sides. Yet he has bags of potential and is highly thought of at Villa Park, and so they will expect him to make the step up with ease.

Finally, a loan will be hugely beneficial for the player who has only made one appearance for Aston Villa’s senior side, coming in the FA Cup back in 2021. A loan departure will allow him to get a regular taste of first-team football at a competitive level.