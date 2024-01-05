The72’s writers offer their Chelsea vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Chelsea are still a far cry from the team that was challenging for trophies year in, year out, but they have shown improved form of late. They’ve won four of the last five across all competitions and are six without defeat at Stamford Bridge.

As eight-time winners of the FA Cup, they’ll be looking to go all the way this year after a few tough seasons in West London.

Preston North End meanwhile continue to struggle for form. The win against Leeds United could have marked the start of a turnaround at Deepdale but two consecutive defeats since then leaves in the Championship side sat 14th in the table.

A cup trip to Chelsea offers some much-needed respite from league action though.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Chelsea aren’t the team they have been in previous years, they’re finding form again now and at home to struggling Preston, they should be favourites to progress. The squad depth at Stamford Bridge is vast, so they can rotate and still field a strong team here.

“Preston will be hoping to spring a surprise but their main focus has to be improving their Championship form, although a cup upset and run could boost morale at Deepdale.

“I can’t see that happening though. this should be fairly routine for Chelsea.”

Chelsea vs Preston North End prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“This is obviously going to be a tough test for Preston but it will be interesting to see how their players fare against Premier League opposition.

“It will also be a nice distraction from the league for the Lilywhites and a good trip for their away fans.

“I can’t see past a Chelsea win though. Even if they make changes, whatever team they put out should have too much quality for a Championship side.”

Chelsea vs Preston North End prediction: 3-1