Sheffield Wednesday are interested in West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, according to a report by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have become the latest team to be linked with a swoop for the Premier League man in this transfer window.

Coventry, 23, is also on the radar of League One side Charlton Athletic, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley on X, and the Addicks are said to have offered him a deal.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Star claim the Owls are keen on luring him up to South Yorkshire but are not believed to be the front-runners for his signature at this stage.

Sheffield Wednesday eye midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday could see Coventry as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department ahead of the second-half of the season as they look to stay up in the Championship.

Danny Rohl has the chance to put his own stamp on his squad this month and the Owls could do with a few additions to give themselves the best chance of survival.

Coventry has been on the books at West Ham for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League outfit.

He has made 10 first-team appearances for the Hammers so far in his career but is currently way down the pecking order at the London Stadium now under David Moyes due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international has had loan spells away from the Irons at Lincoln City, Peterborough United, MK Dons and Rotherham United in the past to get experience under his belt.

Coventry could be in line for a permanent exit soon with Sheffield Wednesday the latest name to be credited with an interest.