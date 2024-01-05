Portsmouth remain interested in George Edmundson but are concerned a return to the Ipswich Town team could dent their pursuit, according to The News.

Portsmouth are hoping some winter signings can boost their chances of making a long-awaited rise out of League One. Pompey remain top of the table as it stands, but bolstering the ranks will only strengthen their promotion bid.

One player to have been linked with a move to Fratton Park is Ipswich Town centre-back Edmundson. The 26-year-old has been on the fringes this season and has found less game time under Kieran McKenna on the whole.

However, injuries and a busy fixture schedule brought Edmundson back into the Town team against Stoke City on New Year’s Day, and it seems this is a cause for concern amongst those at Portsmouth.

The News writes that Pompey are ‘fearful’ an Ipswich Town revival for Edmundson could deal a blow to their pursuit of his services.

Could it happen?

Looking at the Ipswich Town squad, an increased amount of game time may well be coming Edmundson’s way. Cameron Burgess is away with Australia and Elkan Baggott is also at the Asian Cup with Indonesia, leaving Kieran McKenna down on two centre-back options.

Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Woolfenden and the versatile Dom Ball are also options, but Edmundson could be called upon again.

A new signing or two could pave the way for someone like the former Rangers defender to move on. However, that could mean that Portsmouth have to play the waiting game regarding their pursuit of a winter deal for Edmundson.

Pompey could certainly do with more options at the heart of defence and if they’re made to wait for Ipswich Town’s decision, it could be that they’re better off exploring other targets to get another centre-back in sooner rather than later.