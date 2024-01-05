Leeds United could solve their right-back shortage with a move for Burnley’s Connor Roberts with Darren Witcoop labelling it as a potential deal to ‘keep an eye on’.

Leeds United need to bolster their ranks this winter and one area they need to add to is at full-back. Left-back had been identified as a position to strengthen ahead of the window and after the surprise decision to send Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur, another option is needed on the right too.

With long-serving star Luke Ayling drawing interest from elsewhere too, another right-back is now a must.

Now, writing on X, reporter Witcoop has mentioned an interesting name worth monitoring. He states that Burnley full-back Connor Roberts to Elland Road is a potential transfer to ‘keep an eye on’ this winter.

Luke Ayling out of Leeds to Middlesbrough and Connor Roberts in from Burnley to Elland Road is a potential deal to keep an eye on. Leeds looking for a new full-back following Djed Spence’s loan return. #LUFC #Leeds #Burnley #boro — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 5, 2024

Roberts started the 2023/24 season as Vincent Kompany’s go-to man on the right after playing a key role in their promotion from the Championship. However, the 28-year-old has dropped out of contention in recent months and has played only 37 minutes of Premier League football since October 21st.

Leeds United’s search for full-backs

The Spence decision caught many off-guard but given that there is already a shortage of options at left and right-back, it could be an indication that new additions aren’t far away. That will be the hope at least, otherwise Daniel Farke will be left even more short.

Roberts would certainly be an impressive addition at right-back. He’s another full-back comfortable on either side of the pitch and with Championship and Premier League pedigree to his name, he could come in and have an instant impact.

The 54-time Wales international offers attacking threat as well as defensive assurances. In his 173 second-tier appearances, Roberts has chipped in with 15 goals and 20 assists, potentially adding another dynamic threat to Leeds United’s potent attack.