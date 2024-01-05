The72’s writers offer their Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Manchester City haven’t had the easiest time of things in the 2023/24 campaign. Last season’s treble winners had gone four games without a win before embarking on a four-game unbeaten run in recent weeks.

Last time out, they defeated Sheffield United 2-0. They should be confident of a win over another Yorkshire outfit here too as they look to retain their FA Cup title.

Huddersfield Town meanwhile are right in the fight towards the bottom of the Championship table. They sit in 21st as it stands, three points clear of Sheffield Wednesday after three defeats in their last four games.

The Terriers will be hoping to spring a surprise but as a Championship side facing arguably the best team in the world, they’re in for a tough game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The FA Cup can always spring surprises, but you have to feel there’s only one winner here. Manchester City at home to a lower league side is as close to a guaranteed win as you can get, but Guardiola and co will know they can’t come into the game with that mindset.

“A good result here could be a real boost to Huddersfield’s depleted morale and could offer some respite from a dismal Championship campaign.

“That said, this should be a routine win for the hosts. I’ll back them to win 3-0 here as they look to hold onto the FA Cup again.”

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“I can’t see anything past a Manchester City win here. Even if Pep Guardiola makes a load of changes to his team, whatever starting XI he puts out should have too much quality for their opponents.

“Huddersfield have nothing to lose and will be able to play with freedom at the Etihad Stadium. I just don’t think they’ll be able to deal with the Premier League champions. It should be a good away trip for their supporters though.”

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 4-1