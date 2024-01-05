The72’s writers offer their Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest come into this one on the back of two successive Premier League wins over Newcastle United and Manchester United. The results have came at the perfect time for new boss Nuno Espírito Santo who took over from Steve Cooper last month.

Blackpool are 8th in League One and are trying to claw back ground in an attempt to finish inside the top six. They comfortable won their last game, but before that lost two on the bounce and this won’t be an easy outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Nottingham Forest have a great chance to make it three from three here. They shouldn’t underestimate their opponents, but there is no excuse not to progress.

“Nuno has done well so far in maintaining their counter attacking style, but here he may need to adapt with their League One opponents not likely to have enough of the ball for Forest to play on the transition.

“Neil Critchley will have to set his side up to soak up the pressure and doing that over 90 minutes will be tough for the Seasiders. I think they will concede chances and be dominated throughout, however I don’t see the scoreline being too one sided.”

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“These two met this time last year in the FA Cup and Blackpool treated us to a big surprise. The Tangerines won 4-1 that time around, but I can’t foresee a similar result in this one.

“Forest are gaining good momentum under Nuno and while Premier League survival will be the priority, a cup run would only further boost spirits at the City Ground.

“Blackpool will be looking to make it tough for the hosts and I think they will. It could be a pretty close game and the visitors could get a goal to keep them in the game. However, I’ll say Forest progress with a 2-1 win in this one.”

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool prediction: 2-1