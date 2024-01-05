The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this FA Cup clash off the back of consecutive wins in the Championship. Having lost the two games prior to that run, the victories over Hull City and Preston North End came as welcome morale boosts.

The Owls are three points off safety in 22nd but their focus turns to cup action this weekend.

Cardiff City meanwhile remain close to the play-off spots, but inconsistency has been a problem. They’re still 9th in the Championship table but they’ll be keen to push closer to the top six in 2024, hopefully with the help of some new signings.

Last time out, the Bluebirds defeated relegation-threatened QPR 2-1.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s always a little harder to get excited for an FA Cup clash between two teams in the same league. Nonetheless, both Wednesday and Cardiff will be hoping to progress to the next round here.

“It’ll be intriguing to see just how the two sides lineup, especially for the hosts given the importance of their Championship relegation fight. The cup is probably not their priority, but Rohl will demand a good performance regardless.

“At Hillsborough, the Owls can always pull something out the bag, but Cardiff are a pretty stern opponent, especially on the road. I can see this one being sent to a replay, so I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“It is hard to predict what teams these two will put out for this one.

“Sheffield Wednesday have turned a corner under Danny Rohl and are building some momentum as they look to stay up in the Championship.

“Cardiff, on the other hand, are eyeing a place in the play-offs so are no pushovers and only won at Hillsborough a couple of weeks ago.

“This match gives both sides a distraction from league action. I can see the hosts sneaking through to the next round as they will be in confident mood after beating Hull City last time out.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1