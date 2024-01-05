Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is reportedly attracting interest from local rivals Newcastle United, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The January transfer window presents a great opportunity for Sunderland to dip into the market to improve their squad and their chances of securing a top six finish come the end of the season. But it also means there will be interest in their star players.

One player generating interest is teenage sensation Bellingham, who has previously been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool previously named, as well as a potential reunion with brother Jude at Real Madrid according to other reports.

Now a new side looks to have entered the fray, with rivals Newcastle United keen on the 18-year-old, as per The Daily Mail. The Magpies were reportedly in talks with the midfielder before his move to the Stadium of Light, but although nothing materialised in the summer they remain interested in signing him.

Hard to keep him

Sunderland will have a job on their hands to keep Bellingham at the club considering the amount of sides interested from the top half of the Premier League and the interest from Real Madrid. If a bid comes in which matches or exceeds their valuation, they may be forced to sell.

Ideally they would like to avoid selling to Newcastle United as to not strengthen a rival, particularly if they feel they can get promoted this season and will be playing them in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, given he signed for just £1.5million from Birmingham City in the summer, and his market value now at €9m according to Transfermarkt, it is almost certain that if Sunderland do sell Bellingham, they will be making a sizeable profit, which in turn will help them to invest in their squad, perhaps in multiple positions.