Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has told Teesside Live that attacker Alex Gilbert could leave on loan this month.

Middlesbrough don’t have too many options in any positions at present given a high number of concurrent injuries, and so youngster Gilbert has been fast-tracked into the first-team fold. Although he is yet to start for the club, he has made five appearances from the bench since October.

The 22-year-old arrived from Brentford in the summer and is expected to be a development signing for the Teessiders. Although in and around the first-team currently, a number of injured players are set to return in the coming weeks, whilst they have also signed Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz, and so Gilbert’s playing time may be reduced further.

With this in mind, Boro boss Carrick confirmed to Teesside Live that they are considering loaning out the attacker.

“Maybe,” he stated when asked if Gilbert could be loaned out.

“Listen, we have got good options and it’s what certain players need at certain stages. At the moment Alex is a big part of the group, in and around it and looking to play a big part and as the window goes on we’ll make a call on that.”

The best solution

Gilbert has been a bit-part player to most this season, with his appearances from the bench being all less than 10 minute cameos. With a number of injured players returning shortly and new signings aplenty on the horizon, loaning out Gilbert looks to be the best solution at this present moment.

He has looked tidy in possession and impressed during pre-season, but to make the step-up to Championship football after playing in academy teams at Brentford may be too much at this stage, and so a loan into League Two or League One will be very beneficial for all parties.

An impressive five months at a club in the lower leagues will improve his confidence, give him a taste of first-team football at senior level and potentially could help him to place himself in Carrick’s thinking for next season.