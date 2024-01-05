Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has spoken out about the possibility of a loan exit for striker Josh Coburn, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had been weighing up allowing Coburn to depart on loan in the summer, with Plymouth Argyle a touted destination. But the Teessiders opted against it, with the 21-year-old staying put and fighting for his place.

So far this season he has played 19 times, 11 of which have been starts, as he has been used in rotation with summer signing Emmanuel Latte Lath and Morgan Rogers due to injuries. During his 19 appearances, he has scored five goals and registered one assist.

So with six goal involvements in 11 starts and Boro being short in numbers up front, it should come as no surprise to hear Carrick rule out a loan exit this month.

“No. Giving players the opportunity and the chance to see what they can do is important, it goes back to not being too judgemental on a week-to-week basis or over a month,” he told Teesside Live.

“It’s about trying to give the lads a chance over a period of time and Josh has improved so much since he came back in pre-season. Experience and game-time helps that, training with the boys, and naturally the age he’s at. He’s done really well and he came back from his injury particularly well.”

A good decision

Carrick and Middlesbrough’s decision to keep Coburn at the club in the summer has certainly helped matters in terms of performances on the pitch and has given options in times of need. He has scored important goals against Watford, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town which have made the difference in wins or draws.

Therefore, keeping him again in January will stand them in good stead between now and the end of the campaign. Latte Lath and Coburn will continue to be used in rotation, and they could even look for another striker arrival this month if they should see fit.

If he was to depart on loan it would likely be to a club in the same division, therefore likely strengthening a Championship rival. With several clubs bunched up in mid-table and aiming for a place in the top six.