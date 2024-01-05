Fenerbahce striker Josh King could be on the move this winter and reporter Darren Witcoop has tipped him to draw ‘plenty’ of Championship interest.

Josh King is playing over in Turkey with Fenerbahce at the moment, but the striker has spent the vast majority of his career on English shores.

After starting his youth career in Norway, King moved to Manchester United in 2008 and got his first taste of EFL football with Preston North End, managing a goal and an assist in his 10 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites.

While much of his time in England was in the Premier League, he spent time in the Championship with the aforementioned Preston, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth. Now, King has been tipped for a return to the second-tier.

Writing on X, reporter Darren Witcoop has said the 31-year-old could leave Fenerbahce this month before saying there will be ‘plenty’ of Championship admirers. He said:

Joshua King one to keep an eye on. Could to be on his way out of Turkish side Fenerbahce and there will be plenty of Championship suitors in the hunt for the Norwegian striker. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 5, 2024

Reports of a potential Fenerbahce exit for King first emerged from Turkish outlet Milliyet in November.

Back to the Championship?

Norwegian forward King struggled for goals in his time in the Championship. A record of six goals and 10 assists in 100 second-tier games is far from eye-catching, but he really came of age in the Premier League, especially with Bournemouth.

King has 53 goals and 18 assists to his name in 204 top-flight appearances, and his spell with Fenerbahce has yielded 11 goals and six assists in 43 outings across all competitions.

His deal with the Turkish giants is up at the end of the season, so Championship clubs could view King as a potential bargain addition this winter. Any buying club would be getting a vastly experienced striker who has scored goals at a higher level, so it will be interesting to see just who comes in for him if Fenerbahce do make him available for transfer.