Cambridge United manager Neil Harris has told the Cambridge News that he expects Gassan Ahadme to be recalled by parent club Ipswich Town this month.

Cambridge United secured the loan signing of Ahadme in the summer from Championship side Ipswich Town. Since then he has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions for the U’s, scoring nine goals.

However, he has missed the last three games with a foot injury, which originally was supposed to keep him out of action for 10 weeks. Given the significance of the injury, loan boss Harris had his say on the likelihood of the Tractor Boys recalling the 23-year-old and bringing him back to Portman Road for rehabilitation and recovery.

“It’ll be a case of waiting on Gassan’s follow-up specialist appointment, which is going to be delayed until Monday now. Once he has that, that’ll be an opportunity for the medical staff to make an informed decision, how long he is going to realistically be out,” he told the Cambridge News.

“If that’s going to run into the end of the season, then I’m sure Ipswich will want to take Gassan back. If Gassan’s going to be available for us, certainly by the end of March, then obviously we’ve got to seriously think about wanting to keep him around.”

Should Ahadme’s recovery take him past the January transfer deadline it would mean that he would be unable to depart on another loan deal and so would be remaining at Ipswich Town until the end of the season to fight for his place.

Better to wait

If he is to be out for 10 weeks in total, he has already missed two and so another two months should see him return to action for the final two months of the season and the defining run-in. Therefore, it may be better for Ahadme to remain at Cambridge United so he can feature at the end of the campaign.

However, it is not necessarily Cambridge United’s choice as to whether he remains at The Abbey beyond the January window, and if Ipswich Town want to take a closer look at him it may be beneficial for the health and recovery of the player to be recalled.

Should he return to Ipswich Town, Cambridge United will no doubt be eyeing up a replacement. To score nine goals in 24 games, 17 of which have been starts, is good going and they will be hard pushed to find a player to replicate the goalscoring tally for the remainder of the season should he depart.