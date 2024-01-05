Ipswich Town are in advanced talks over a loan deal for Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis and a deal is expected to be sealed today, according to TWTD.

Ipswich Town are looking to bolster their ranks this winter in a bid to strengthen their Championship promotion bid. Their form slipped over the busy festive schedule but they remain 2nd in the table.

Injuries haven’t been kind to Kieran McKenna and co of late, so fresh additions will add some much-needed depth at Portman Road. Now, it has been claimed that the Tractor Boys could seal an eye-catching signing as early as today.

TWTD reports that Ipswich Town are closing in on a loan deal for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Travis. Advanced talks are taking place and the move is expected to be confirmed today.

It is added that Millwall and Preston North End were among the other admirers, but Town are set to get the deal done.

Surprising, but logical

As Blackburn Rovers captain, 26-year-old Travis has been a key figure at Ewood Park for some time. Since progressing through their youth ranks, the midfielder has played 224 times for the first-team and has been a solid presence in the middle of the park.

However, Sondre Tronstad and Adam Wharton have emerged as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-choice midfielders. It has left Travis on the bench in recent months, occasionally coming back into the side to provide cover in full-back roles.

A move to Ipswich Town might not guarantee more game time given the imperious partnership of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo. However, his ability to cover at full-back will be valuable, as will his experience and leadership.

It gives Travis the chance to make a more telling impact elsewhere and with McKenna’s side fighting for promotion, the move is certainly an attractive one for him to make.