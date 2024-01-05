Ipswich Town have rejected a number of bids from League One sides for Idris El Mizouni, the East Anglian Daily Times have reported.

Ipswich Town made the decision to loan out El Mizouni to Leyton Orient in January last year on an 18-month deal, and the 23-year-old has starred in midfield since making the switch. He helped them to the League Two title last season, whilst he has started all but one of the club’s 25 league games in the current campaign.

His form has meant there have been sides in League One interested in taking the Tunisia international, with multiple bids received according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

Barnsley, Wycombe Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United have been specifically named in the report, and it also states that they are ‘low six-figure bids’, with Ipswich Town likely to want to hold out for more.

Is he worth more?

El Mizouni has been a stellar addition to Leyton Orient’s ranks since making the move to Brisbane Road a year ago and has proven his worth in both League Two and League One. Therefore it comes as no surprise to see sides interested. But they may have to be mid-to-high six-figure bids to sway Ipswich Town to sell.

He isn’t likely to get into the first-team fold at Portman Road given the talent ahead of him, especially should they get a cash injection after securing promotion to the Premier League. Therefore, they certainly could sell, but only if their asking price is met or exceeded.

Of course if he does depart Ipswich Town it looks likely that it would be for one of the named clubs. Wycombe Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United look to be ahead of Leyton Orient in the queue, which would come as a blow to Richie Wellens’ side.