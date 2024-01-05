The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Peterborough United come into this big FA Cup clash with Leeds United in great form. They’re undefeated in their last nine League One games and last time out, they picked up a valuable win over promotion rivals Derby County late on.

The Posh possess one of the EFL’s most potent attacks and with a history of cup upsets, they’ll be keen to spring another surprise here.

Leeds United meanwhile have had a good campaign to date, though their Championship form faltered over the festive period. They were beaten by Preston North End and West Brom away from home but bounced back with a comfortable win over Birmingham City last time out.

Daniel Farke’s side sit 4th in the Championship table, with a return to the Premier League the priority for this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think we’re in for a shock here. Before making the fifth round last season, the Whites had been knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round in five straight seasons. It’s not the priority for this campaign either, so expect Farke to take the chance to rotate.

“Posh meanwhile, I think they’ll go for it. Their attack is dangerous and against a potentially reshuffled defence, they could really cause havoc.

“The threats in Leeds’ attack will pose problems for the hosts, so I think we could be in for some goals. Ultimately though, I’m going to back Posh to cause an upset.”

Peterborough United vs Leeds United prediction: 3-2

Harry Mail

“Peterborough have some dangerous players at the top end of the pitch and this will be a tough game for Leeds United.

“The main priority for the Whites this term is to get promoted back to the Premier League and this match provides them with a chance to shake up their team.

“Despite it being a potential banana skin for the visitors, I can see them getting a win at London Road. A cup run would give Daniel Farke’s side some confidence and momentum.”

Peterborough United vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2