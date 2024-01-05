Hull City are working on a deal to land an unnamed player at the moment but it is not believed to be the Brazilian.

Santos, 19, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and made two appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

He is now back at Stamford Bridge after seeing his spell at the City Ground cut short this winter but he won’t be heading to the MKM Stadium at this stage, as per HullLive.

Hull City player stance

Hull could do with signing another left-back this winter as they look to get into the Championship play-offs. Ruben Vinagre hasn’t been able to keep fit since joining on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The likes of Jacob Greaves and Lewie Coyle have had to play out of position there during this campaign. Youngsters Matty Jacob and James Furlong are options but Liam Rosenior could do with someone else to slot in.

Santos moved to England in January last year and was immediately loaned back to Vasco da Gama to get some experience under his belt before heading to London.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the top flight giants and after struggling to break into Nottingham Forest’s side, he need to get some game time somewhere else.

Hull are back in action this weekend in the FA Cup against Birmingham City. Rosenior could look to shake-up his side and give some fringe players and youngsters the chance to show what they can do.