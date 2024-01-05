Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has ruled out a move for Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles this month.

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the League One striker this winter along with fellow Championship side Swansea City, as per a report by The Belfast Telegraph.

Charles, 28, has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this season and has helped his current team rise to 2nd in the table behind Portsmouth.

Rosenior has poured cold water on speculation linking him with the Tigers, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “I don’t want to speak about individual players but striker is not a position I’m looking at, so I don’t know where that has come from.

“I’ve just brought in Billy Sharp, I’ve got Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap. I’m really happy with my central striking options and that is not an area of the pitch we are looking in January to strengthen.”

No Hull City switch on the cards

As Rosenior alluded to, Hull have already brought in Billy Sharp on a free transfer following his exit from LA Galaxy. The former Sheffield United man, who is the all-time top scorer in the second tier, is in line to make his debut this weekend in the FA Cup against Birmingham City.

Charles is under contract at Bolton until the summer of 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him yet unless the right offer comes in. It remains to be seen what Swansea’s stance is on him following the opening of the January transfer window.

The Trotters signed the Northern Ireland international back in 2022 from Accrington Stanley and he has since become one of their most prized assets.

He has scored 45 times in 105 outings and keeping hold of him over the next four weeks would seriously boost Bolton’s chances of gaining promotion under Ian Evatt this term.