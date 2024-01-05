, Hull City attacker could become latest 2022 recruit to head out the exit door

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said the club are exploring a loan exit for Dogukan Sinik.

Hull City signed the winger in July 2022 but he has struggled to make an impact with the Tigers.

Sinik, 24, has made just one appearance in the Championship this season.

Rosenior has provided this update on his situation to HullLive: “Dodo’s back here now. We need to make a decision with Dodo. It’s a shame for him.

“I don’t think he’s been robust enough to put himself in a position to be selected game after game after game, and for where we want to be, I need to, I keep saying the word pragmatic and pragmatic isn’t negative. Pragmatic is making the right decisions.

“I think we’ve got a really good shot at it this year. And what I need is players who – you never get a full 100 per cent guarantee – but you need to know about their robustness and Dodo is one of the players that we’re speaking about maybe going out on loan so that he can get the run of games he needs because he hasn’t had that.”

Hull City winger could leave

As Rosenior alluded to, Sinik isn’t ‘robust’ enough and the fact he can’t keep fit means they need to get him off their books.

He could become the latest signing from the summer of 2022 to head out the exit door. The likes of Benjamin Tetteh, Oscar Estupinan and Dimitrios Pelkas joined ahead of last term but have now left.

Sinik moved to England from his local team Antalyaspor and played 12 games last term before heading back out on loan to his former club.

He is a Turkey international with six caps under his belt and is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2025. However, his move hasn’t worked out and he needs to get some minutes somewhere else.

An exit would also free up space and funds for Rosenior to bring in other attacking players who can deal with the number of fixtures that come their way.

Hull are back in action this weekend with an FA Cup clash against fellow second tier outfit Birmingham City. Billy Sharp is in line to make his debut for his new club following his recent arrival.