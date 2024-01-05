Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto remains an Everton target with the club ‘still working’ on a deal, according to Italian reporter Rudy Galetti.

Leeds United have a frightening front four consisting of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, and Joel Piroe. Fans have seen this quartet simply blow away other sides at times in this season’s Championship campaign, but their form has left some other impressive talents on the sidelines.

One of those is Italian international Gnonto. The 13-cap attacker has been forced into a bit-part role at Elland Road of late and he has just one goal and one assist in 20 Championship appearances, many of which have come from the bench.

However, he remains a man in demand according to reporter Rudy Galetti, who says that Everton are ‘still working’ to sign Gnonto.

🚨👀 #Everton are still working to sign Wilfried #Gnonto in January. ‼️ As revealed in November, #EFC always appreciated the 🇮🇹 player and consider him a main target to strenghten the attack. 🗣️ Talks in progress with #Leeds for weeks to find an agreement. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/GVNeM8MFuk — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 5, 2024

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed in September that the Whites had rejected a bid higher than £23m from Everton. Gnonto was pushing to leave Elland Road in the summer but was welcomed back into the side by Daniel Farke.

A revived pursuit

Premier League sides often open the chequebook in the January window as they look for players to give them a boost. Everton will be no different as they battle against relegation in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s side are contending with a 10-point deduction for a previous breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. This leaves them 17th in the table.

Gnonto is an attacking threat that the Toffees could use to help get them out of this sticky situation. His performances in the Premier League for Leeds United in 2022/23 showed that, scoring two goals and providing four assists for the Whites.

However, the summer saga and form of others has left Gnonto watching on from the bench for much of this season. The young Italian could still make a huge impact over the 2024 portion of Leeds United’s 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Yet, with the two clubs reportedly in talks, it could be that a deal is struck before the end of the month.