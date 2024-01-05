The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Monday.

Wigan Athletic sit 17th in the League One table. The Latics are having a tough year and a point deduction, partnered with off the pitch troubles has hindered their success and results this season.

They will be hoping 2024 is the year they can stabilise and kick-on again, but this isn’t an easy start. Shaun Maloney’s side drew their first game of the year earlier in the week against Barnsley.

Manchester United have won one in their last six outings across all competitions. Erik ten Hag’s side are having another poor campaign, but this could prove an ideal chance to just get their confidence back and start building some momentum.

Here, a handful of our writers give their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wigan Athletic have history in this competition. They won it as huge underdogs back in 2013 and once again created some magic when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in 2018.

“I’m not saying they are going to go on and win the cup, but don’t write them off here.

“Manchester United have proven they are susceptible to silly mistakes this season and unless there is big improvement here then the hosts will get chances.

“I do think this one could go either way, but I can’t go against a side sitting 8th in the Premier League against a side 17th in League One.”

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Manchester United’s struggles have been well-documented and in some instances, they’ve perhaps been a little exaggerated. Despite their poor form and poor campaign though, they should view the FA Cup as a chance to boost morale among both players and supporters.

“Ten Hag will likely take the chance to give some fringe players an opportunity to impress but that should still be enough to win here.

“Expect a plucky, competitive performance from Maloney’s Wigan Athletic side though. If they can avoid conceding early and keep themselves in the game, you never know, they could rock a Manchester United side with a weak mentality. That said though, I will be backing the visitors to progress.”

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United prediction: 0-2