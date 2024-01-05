Derby County are open to loan offers for attacker Dajaune Brown this winter, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County could let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis before the end of this month to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Brown, 18, has risen up through the academy ranks of the League One promotion hopefuls but his chances of first-team football right now are slim.

In this latest update regarding his situation by DerbyshireLive, the Rams would ‘welcome’ loan proposals for the prospect.

Derby County open to loan offers

Loaning out Brown in this transfer window would be a shrewd move by Derby. He would benefit a lot from playing regular senior football in a lower division before eventually heading back to Pride Park.

The teenager has been a regular for the Rams at various youth ranks and could have a bright future ahead of him with Paul Warne’s side.

He made the squad for the first time in an FA Cup clash against Premier League outfit West Ham 12 months ago before making his debut against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Brownn has since featured on three more occasions and is still awaiting his first goal. He trained and featured for Derby over pre-season and was handed a new three-year deal.

Warne has a decision to make on what to do with him next ahead of a potential exit. In the meantime, the Rams are aiming for promotion to the Championship this term.

They are sat in 4th place and are five points off 2nd place Bolton Wanderers as they prepare to face Fleetwood Town away tomorrow.