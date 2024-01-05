Cambridge United loanee John-Kymani Gordon is ‘likely’ to head back to Crystal Palace this month, as per a report by the Cambridge Independent.

Cambridge United may also lose fellow striker Gassan Ahadme this winter following his recent injury.

The 23-year-old is on loan from Ipswich Town and the Tractor Boys now have a decision to make on what to do with him.

The U’s boss Neil Harris has had this to say, as per a report by the Cambridge Independent: “If Ipswich would like him back and recall him then we also understand that as well. We’ll work with Ipswich for what’s best for Gassan and ultimately (listen to) what Gassan wants as well.”

Cambridge United loan latest

Cambridge brought in Gordon over the summer on a temporary basis to bolster their attacking department but he has struggled to hit the ground running.

He has failed to score in 18 appearances in all competitions this term and a change of scene may help him find his shooting boots.

The youngster has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date but is yet to play their first-team. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Carlisle United and scored twice in 17 outings for the Cumbrians to help them gain promotion from League Two under Paul Simpson.

As for Ahadme, he has enjoyed a much more successful season than Gordon so far. The Spaniard has found the net on nine occasions and losing him would be a blow for Cambridge.

He began his career at Norwich City and had loan spells at Real Oviedo and Portsmouth to gain experience before heading to Ipswich.

The attacker has featured eight times for the Tractor Boys but is down the pecking order at Portman Road, hence why he was allowed to leave for the U’s.