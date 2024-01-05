Coventry City are interested in Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff, as detailed in a report by CoventryLive.

Coventry City are keeping tabs on the progress of the League Two forward with the January transfer window now open.

Langstaff, 26, has scored 20 goals in all competitions during the first-half of this season for Notts County.

According to CoventryLive, he is on the ‘radar’ of the Sky Blues as they look to get into the Championship play-offs.

Coventry City eyeing Notts County striker

Langstaff is under contract at Notts County until the summer of 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his signature.

Coventry could see him as someone to give them more competition and depth up top for the remainder of this campaign.

The attacker has been on the books at Meadow Lane since 2022 and scored 42 goals in 48 matches altogether last term to fire the Magpies to promotion from the National League alongside Wrexham. He has since adapted with ease to life in the Football League and has carried on his goal scoring exploits with no problems.

Langstaff has played for the likes of York City and Gateshead in the past and even though he has spent the majority of his career so far in non-league, he is now being watched by Coventry.

Mark Robins’ side lost in the play-off final to Luton Town last year but are aiming for promotion again. They are in decent form at the moment and are only three points off the top six.

They have a break from league action this weekend as they prepare to face Oxford United in the FA Cup.